PACK THE BACKPACKS

Newspaper collects school supplies

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise is joining forces with the Washington County School Supply Drive to gather donations for Pack the Backbacks, an annual program that gives away school supplies to students in need.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at the EE’s office, 4125 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through the month of July.

The items being collected are: one-inch binders, pencils, blue/black pens, wide-rule paper, college-rule paper, copy paper, wide-rule spiral notebooks, dry erase markers and erasers, highlighters, boxes of 24 crayons, boxes of 48 crayons, wooden rulers, glue sticks, packages of 100 index cards, pocket folders with brads, pink erasers and composition notebooks. Crayola brand crayons and colored pencils are preferred, as they are more sturdy.

For more information about the Washington County School Supply Drive, visit www.packthebackpacks.org

— Staff report

BARTLESVILLE ART ASSOCIATION

Portrait Painting with limited palette at Price Tower Gallery

At 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 31 through Aug. 2, a second workshop at the Price Tower Gallery will be held. John Reger will conduct a three-day painting workshop, inspired from “Color and Light: A Guide for the Realist Painter” by James Gurney.

Using a limited palette of yellow ochre, cadmium red medium, ivory black and titanium white, Reger will use the old masters technique referred to as the “Zorn Palette” to achieve a portrait from live model with a realistic style that is compact, economical and challenges the artist create simple color mixes and an economy of brush strokes to achieve realistic likeness.

Cost: $255 for workshop and $30 model fee. Interested participants should reserve their spot now, and later registrants will be directed by the Square App to contact Dedra Morgan, dlm2nd@gmail.com to be added to waitlist.

— Bartlesville Art Association

MOON LANDING ANNIVERSARY

Apollo 11 Party at Library Saturday

From 2-4 p.m. Saturday the Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a party in honor of mankind’s greatest accomplishment — walking on the moon. This fearless endeavor has paved the way for space exploration. To date, scientist have sent rovers to Mars, and they are currently working on sending a probe to Saturn. Celebrate the mission that started it all. Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, while Michael Collins orbited the moon in the Apollo 11 command module, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong stepped off lunar module, Eagle, and into the annals of history.

Footage from the original moon landing with shown on the TV while space-themed crafts will be available for the children.

This come and go event will take place at the library on July 20, in Meeting Room C.

Space snacks served, drawing for a 50th anniversary Apollo 11 T-shirt, prizes awarded for one adult and one child. No registration is required at this free event for all ages. Join us in commemorating this a ground-breaking historical event.

— Bartlesville Public Library