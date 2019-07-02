EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Albert Murguia Dec. 12, 2018 in Dewey.

Albert Murguia was born in Dewey on July 16, 1934. His father was Juan Murguia and his mother was Mary Murguia. Her maiden name was Leon. Murguia graduated from high school in 1953.

JOE TODD: Who was your favorite teacher?

ALBERT MURGUIA: He was a teacher and the superintendent. His name was George Tyner.

T: Why was he your favorite?

M: He was so open and honest and a caring person. I really liked him and he helped me a lot.

T: How big was Dewey in those days?

M: It wasn’t very big, I don’t know what the population was, but it was a nice little town. After my wife were married, we lived in Bartlesville for a year and didn’t like it, so we moved back to Dewey.

T: What were the main stores in Dewey?

M: We had several grocery stores and about four barber shops. My wife’s grandfather had a barber shop here in Dewey for years. My favorite grocery store was Lemon’s Grocery Store.

T: What was your wife’s grandfather’s name?

M: Ed Newman.

T: Was the Dewey Roundup still going?

M: Yes, it was still going, and it was an attraction. It drew people from all over the world.

T: Did you go to the Roundup?

M: When I was little, there was a policeman there, and we were looking through knotholes in the fence. He said, “Boys, I’m going around the corner and when I go, there is a place where you can slip in.” He let us in. We enjoyed it, and it was there until the bleachers collapsed. It was a big attraction and was the largest rodeo in the world at the time.

T: What did you do after high school?

M: I worked a little bit then volunteered for the draft in 1953, right after I graduated.

T: When did you go in the service?

M: Jan. 20, 1954 and went to Basic at Camp Chaffee, Ark. We were the last trainees to go through there, then they closed it.

T: Could you have volunteered for another branch besides the Army?

M: I could have; four of us went in together.

T: How long did Basic last?

M: Sixteen weeks. That was also the artillery training.

T: After Basic, where did you go?

M: After Basic, I went straight to Korea. We went by ship, and I was down below deck and got seasick. I had to climb up the stairs and over the rail and threw up.

T: Where did you land in Korea?

M: Inchon by the DMZ.

T: What unit were you assigned to?

M: Battery C, 69th Field Artillery, 25th Division. I was on the 105 mm Artillery.

T: You said you had artillery training at Camp Chaffee?

M: Yes, Camp Chaffee.

T: Were you on the DMZ?

M: Yes.

T: Was that on the Imjin River?

M: When I walked out of my tent, I could see the bridge with the Americans on one side and the Koreans on the other.

T: The Freedom Bridge?

M: I think that is what they called the Freedom Bridge.

T: What were your duties in Korea?

M: I was a gunner on a 105.

T: What is the crew of a 105?

M: Eight.

T: What did each man do?

M: A guy put the fuse on and a guy put the shell in, then the charges. We had the scope for direction and one that raised and lowered the gun. As I advanced and in the reserves, I was the Second Chief on a 105.

T: What does the gunner do on a 105?

M: He puts the fuse in and normally pulled the lanyard.

T: What types of fuses did you have?

M: We had two, one that went off on contact and a delayed fuse.

T: What rounds did you have?

M: We had high explosive and white phosphorous and we had illumination rounds.

T: What was the range?

M: About five miles.

T: Who determined the targets?

M: We had forward observers and they would radio to us. Most of the time in Korea, we would pull into a location, fire a few rounds and move to another location. We were not in one location very long.

T: Was the fighting over in Korea?

M: The fighting was over but there were a few times we had to jump in our foxholes. I don’t know if they sighted the North Koreans, but we were put on alert. But I am glad that we didn’t see any action.

T: What type of quarters did you have in Korea?

M: Eight man squad tents. I can recall, it had rained for days, and the tent sprang a leak and I think we broke the record for taking the old tent down and putting a new one up. It was pouring rain.

T: What was the weather?

M: It was seasonal, but mostly rainy, it was summer. I wasn’t there very long, about six months, then the whole division moved to our home station, which was Hawaii. We were at Schofield Barracks.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Korea?

M: One time, I was in charge of the sanitation, and we went to the area where we dumped our trash cans. The thing that really stays with me is that as we were backing up to unload our garbage cans, the kids would jump on the trucks and start eating out of those cans before we could even unload them. That really got me.

T: Tell me about the trip from Korea to Hawaii.

M: We went by ship, and it was a little rough. We had times, it was so rough that all we ate were sandwiches because they couldn’t prepare anything. We had the advanced group, and we hit a storm and that ship bounced from one end to another and I was glad I was not on that one. They probably have buried men. I got sick on the ship and survived on Cokes and peanuts.

T: How many men were on the ship?

M: I don’t recall, but I know it was full.

T: Was it a troop ship?

M: It was a troop ship.

T: What did you do at Schofield Barracks?

M: We were still with the 105, and I was the section chief.

T: What does the section chief do?

M: The section chief is in charge of the whole operation of the howitzer and the crew. He made sure they had the right shell and the right ammo and the right fuse. He also checked the elevation and moving the gun right and left. We always had a safety officer that checked us. It was fun. We were called up and went to another island and went there to support the infantry and we were in there firing. They had airplanes come in and bomb the area, then the tanks came out with the troops behind the tanks. We elevated our tubes to be in front of the troops as they advanced. At night, we fired a lot of illumination shells. After it was over, I got to meet Maxwell Taylor. He came up and introduced himself and shook my hand. All the officers came running to me later saying, “What did he say?” I told them that he asked what kind of shaving lotion I used.

T: How long were you in Hawaii?

M: I was only in the service two years and was in Korea six months, so it was probably six months.

T: From Hawaii, where did you go?

M: I went to San Francisco, discharged and then home.

T: When were you discharged?

M: Dec. 20, 1955.

T: What did you do after you got your discharge?

M: I came home and worked at the Phillips Hotel for a while then worked in a lumber yard, Overlees Woods. I was with Overlees Woods forty years until I retired.

T: They were downtown, weren’t they?

M: Yes, they were downtown. I can remember the trucks we drove and they had no heaters. In the winter time, we had to stick our head out the door to see where we were going. There were two owners, and when he found out there were no heaters in those trucks, he had them sent back and had heaters installed. We got the heaters.

T: Who owned the lumber yard at that time?

M: Jay Overlees and Harry Woods. Jay McKissick has it now.

T: What did you do at Overlees Woods?

M: There for a while in was delivery, then I was in charge of the warehouse and in charge of deliveries, then I went inside as a salesperson.

T: You said you were out about a year then you joined the reserves?

M: Yes.

T: Which unit did you join?

M: [I joined] 304th Maintenance Company here in Bartlesville. We were a maintenance company and a searchlight unit. When I first joined the unit, we had the 105 guns and I trained on a 155 howitzer.

T: Did you have the big arc lights?

M: Yes, and a generator. If the clouds were down low, we could bounce that light off the clouds and down on the ground.

T: How often did you have your meetings?

M: When I first joined, it was every Tuesday, then we moved to just a weekend.

T: Where was the reserve unit located?

M: Downtown, off of First Street by the bus stop. It burned down and Joe Wilcox was a mechanic and he let us park our vehicles at his place. Then we built the new unit.

T: Did you go on active duty while you were in the reserves?

M: No, we missed when they moved the Cubans, and I just got out before Desert Storm. I spent thirty years total.

T: What is your most vivid memory of your reserve time?

M: The friendship with the fellow soldiers. We enjoyed our two weeks in the summer and on our off time, a group of us would go to town to a beer joint. We just hung out together and it was enjoyable. Everything was relaxed when we were off, but when we were on duty, it was “Yes, lieutenant” or “Yes, sergeant.” We had a lieutenant and he said, “Let’s go have a beer.” We told him that we didn’t have any money and he said, “When I’m off duty and we go, I’m buying.” When we were off duty, he didn’t want us to call him lieutenant, but when we were on duty, we had to call him lieutenant.

T: Where did you have your summer camps?

M: We went to Fort Sill quite a bit and we went to Colorado, Texas and Kansas. At the time, we were artillery, so it was mostly Fort Sill. When we were a maintenance unit, we were in Texas and as a searchlight unit, we were in Colorado. We went to the same area back to back.

T: Did you have the powder bags?

M: Yes, the shell was loose and the powder was in bags. We would put so many bags in with the shell, depending on far they wanted to shoot. We put the fuse in the breechblock and when you pulled the lanyard, it would set the fuse off and the shell would go off.

T: How do you clean that gun?

M: We had a long pole with a brush on it, we would swab the tubes. Then we took the breechblock apart and cleaned it. It wasn’t hard to clean. We cleaned it right after we fired it.

T: What is the difference between the 105 and the eight inch?

M: The size of the tube and he size of the shell. The 105 would fire five or six miles and the eight inch was about eleven or twelve miles. At the time, the eight inch was the most accurate.

T: Would you join the Army again?

M: Yes, I would. I have had three brothers in the Navy, one in the Army Air Corps and one in the Marines. Salvador, Richard and David were in the Navy. Manuel was in the Marines and Tony was in the Army Air Corps.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction.

M: I’ll try to do that.

T: The first one is Basic Training.

M: Basic Training was the pits.

T: 105 Howitzer.

M: I enjoyed it, it was all teamwork. We had to work as a team to perform the duties.

T: Korea.

M: It had it ups and downs but the one I recall the most is the kids and the garbage cans.

T: Harry Truman.

M: Harry Truman was Harry Truman, I could take him.

T: Dwight Eisenhower.

M: Dwight Eisenhower was a great man.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

M: Nothing with the service, but I have coached little league baseball for forty years. I still give pointers the kids and still have kids come to the house and their mom and dad with say he is not hitting or he is not pitching. I really enjoyed working with the kids. The biggest problem I had coaching was with the mothers — nothing from their dads.

T: What team were you coaching?

M: Different ones but the one I remember the most was Arnold Moore. He was our sponsor and anything I wanted or needed, all I had to go to Curtis Sporting Goods, and I could by anything I wanted and he would pay for it. He was a good sponsor. If I could still do it, I would still be coaching. I like to think I kept a lot of kids off the street.

T: Where did you meet your wife?

M: In a drug store and she was a soda jerk here in Dewey.

T: What is her name?

M: Betty Bernice. We got married July 25, 1957.

T: Sir, this is a very good interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

M: Well, thank you.