The Bartlesville Chapters of the Daughters (DAR) and Sons (SAR) of the American Revolution joined the Bartlesville Public Library June 14 to celebrate Flag Day. The program was held at the Library’s Flag Poles in downtown Bartlesville. Members dressed in period clothing for the Pledge of Allegiance, explanations of the Flag’s symbolism and meaning were presented, and singing of patriotic songs was held. Speakers included Pat Desormeau, Regent-Bartlesville DAR Chapter, Tom Windle, Flag Day Committee Chairman and SAR member, Pat Roark, Past SAR President and Layne Parham led the crowd in song.

On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress replaced the British symbols of the Grand Union Flag with a new design featuring 13 white stars in a circle of blue and 13 red and white stripes-one for each state. Over the years “Old Glory” has been modified 26 times. The flag we salute today has 50 white, five-pointed stars on a field of blue that represent each of our 50 states next to seven red stripes and six white strips that represent the 13 original colonies.

Flag Day Committee Chairman and SAR member Tom Windle said, “both the SAR and DAR are patriotic service organizations dedicated to promoting patriotism, education, historic preservation, and service to our community. Our organizations hope to make this an annual event for the Bartlesville Community.