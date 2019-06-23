Bartlesville elementary students in Bartlesville area will have greater access to resources and enhanced educational opportunities thanks to a $15,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Annah Fischer, Arvest Bank marketing manager, and Earl Sears, Arvest Bank business development representative, recently presented the contribution at the June Bartlesville Public Schools board meeting.

The funds will help local elementary schools ramp up their technology capabilities and allow the Bartlesville Public Schools to continue to expand S.T.E.M. programs through Project Lead the Way Launch implementation.

“The Arvest Foundation’s generosity will allow us to create a more engaging learning experience for our elementary students,” BPSD Superintendent Chuck McCauley said. “By expanding our capabilities, we’ve given our students and teachers an even greater avenue for success.”

“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the Bartlesville Public Schools’ efforts to provide greater educational opportunities for local students,” Sears said. “We greatly appreciate the work our local teachers and administrators do daily to enrich the lives of their students. Arvest Bank and the Arvest Foundation are committed to education and children in the Bartlesville region.”