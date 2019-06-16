PACK THE BACKPACKS

Newspaper collects school supplies

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise is joining forces with the Washington County School Supply Drive to gather donations for Pack the Backbacks, an annual program that gives away school supplies to students in need.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at the EE’s office, 4125 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through June 26.

The items being collected are: one-inch binders, pencils, blue/black pens, wide-rule paper, college-rule paper, copy paper, wide-rule spiral notebooks, dry erase markers and erasers, highlighters, boxes of 24 crayons, boxes of 48 crayons, wooden rulers, glue sticks, packages of 100 index cards, pocket folders with brads, pink erasers and composition notebooks. Crayola brand crayons and colored pencils are preferred, as they are more sturdy.

For more information about the Washington County School Supply Drive, visit www.packthebackpacks.org

— Staff report

BINGO AND AUCTION

Tuesday event benefits CMT

Children’s Musical Theatre will host a family-friendly evening of Bingo and Silent Auction starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Concessions open at 5:30 p.m. Mini bingo starts at 6 p.m. with regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 or $12 at the door.

Tickets and table reservations can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e044da4af2caafa7-cmtbingo1

Table reservations are encouraged for groups of four to eight. They are $20 or $35 each depending on which type of purchased.

Purchase tickets from your favorite “Oklahoma!” cast member or call the CMT office at 918-336-0558.

Proceeds go toward the production costs of the musical which will be performed on the mainstage at the Bartlesville Community Center July 11-14.

Prizes include themed baskets created by cast families-valued at $30, or bid on a variety of silent auction items or win mini game.

LADIES SOCIAL

Gathering Space hosts event Saturday

The Gathering Space, located at 220 SE Comanche in Bartlesville, will host a ladies social night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Get your ticket now to save a place at the “Make and take night where participants will make their own hanging herb basket and a bottle of mosquito spray. Tickets are $15.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Vendors will be on-site for more shopping. The first 30 tickets sold get two free garden bingo cards for that night. The social night is open to the public for any ladies 18 and older.

Visit The Gathering Place’s Facebook page for further details. For tickets, call 918-440-4994.

— The Gathering Slace