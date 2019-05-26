The Xi Alpha Theta and Xi Theta chapters of Beta Sigma Phi recently celebrated their 88th Founder’s Day Anniversary, and named Martha Manning “Woman of the Year.”

Manning passed away on Jan. 22. Mary Helen Buttman of Xi Alpha Theta chapter presented the award and Linda Dolezal accepted the award on Manning’s behalf.

The award was created to honor an outstanding woman in the community — a woman not only with professional achievements and community service — but a woman who has made her mark by breaking down barriers and leaving a legacy of success not just for women but for everyone in her community.

Manning did so much to make the community, and the world, a better place. She left a legacy of her beloved six children, their spouses and her 10 grandchildren. Manning was an example for all, f believing in and trusting people, and the way she made everyone around her feel.

From a young age, Manning was filled with a passion for serving others and fighting for what is right. Among the various places she served in Bartlesville was the Bartlesville Public School Board for many years. During her time on the school board, she fought for the preservation of the historic Central Middle School building when the threat of demolition loomed.

Manning also supported the La Leche League, the Boys and Girls Club, the Community of St. James, the Mardi Gras fundraiser to benefit Martha’s Task and was active on the board of “Pack the Backpacks” (Washington County School Supply Drive).

Manning’s absence is being felt. She trusted and believed in and lifted up people. She was always there and was always cheering people on. Beta Sigma Phi honors her spirit that will live on in so many and in so many ways.

Special recognition went to Jill Bade as the recipient of the Silver Circle Award with 25 years of membership and to Minter Woodham as the recipient of the Torch Bearer degree, the highest degree held in Beta Sigma Phi.

Each year both chapters recognize a member as their “Girl of the Year.” This person is selected by her peers for her dedication and service to Beta Sigma Phi. Karla Hill of Xi Alpha Theta Chapter presented their award to Pam Eldridge and Kay Reynolds of Xi Theta Chapter presented their award to Marty Louthan.

Beta Sigma Phi is an international social, cultural and service organization established in 1931, currently with over 180,000 members in over 10,000 chapters. These chapters have created their own International Funds that annually donate millions of dollars to health research groups, hunger projects and other worthwhile causes. The international headquarters are located in Kansas City, Mo. For more information about Beta Sigma Phi visit the web site at www.betasigmaphi.org.