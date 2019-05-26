Oklahoma State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, was presented the State Alliance Champion award by Boys & Girls Clubs of America at its National Conference in Houston on May 2. This national award is given to a volunteer who has gone above and beyond to further the position of the Boys & Girls Club State Alliance, help secure or maintain funding for Boys & Girls Clubs in their state, and had a major impact on services to youth through Boys & Girls Clubs.

Daniels has served as a volunteer board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville since 2010, and served as board president for three years. She has also served on the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Club Board for over six years and is currently vice president. Daniels has supported numerous events to honor the Clubs’ Youth of the Year candidates and is always a reliable sponsor for recognizing youth and advocating for their needs at the Capitol.

“I fell in love with my Boys & Girls Club when I first walked through the blue doors,” Daniels said. “I have enjoyed expanding my involvement at the state level to advocate for Club Kids throughout Oklahoma. Each of them deserves attention and encouragement. The people and programs at Boys & Girls Clubs offer both.”

Daniels is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, serves on Appropriations and Health & Human Services committees, and is the senate Assistant Majority Whip.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma offer a safe, positive place for the youth of Oklahoma to spend their out of school time. More than 59,000 kids in Oklahoma participate in Boys & Girls Clubs annually at over 70 club sites across the state. They have education and career development, character and leadership development, health and life skills training, instruction in the arts, sports, fitness and recreation.