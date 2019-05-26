Elder Care is pleased to announce it will be hosting an informal monthly talk the first Monday of the each month from 10-11 a.m. beginning in June.

“Community Voices” will host a different speaker every month to discuss a new topic that will focus on providing information to our community regarding aging, caregiving and other informational topics. The talks will be held at Elder Care each month and a tour of the facility will be available after each session for anyone interested.

“We want to be a resource for our community and hope that by launching a monthly ‘Community Voices’ we can provide an educational platform to touch on topics that are relevant to the mature adults,” said Jennifer Ennis, administrative director. “The goals of these talks are to answer questions and to provide an avenue to connect individuals to various resources in our community.”

The first ‘Community Voices’ will be launched on June 3 and will focus on emergency preparedness. Kary Cox, director of Washington County Emergency Management, will address the importance of emergency preparedness for everyone as well how mature adults should prepare for an emergency by staying informed, building a personal support network and how to prepare a disaster kit with aging in mind.

“We all need to be better prepared and preparedness should be based on the specific needs of the individual not just the type of event that occurs,” Cox said. “Planning is key in these kinds of situations.”

Each session is open to the public and is free. Registration is recommended but not required each month to ensure seating is available. Please call 918-336-8500.

Elder Care is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. Programs include care management, in-home care, adult day health, physical therapy, a health clinic, fitness, caregiver support, a variety of volunteer programs, social networking and events for adults over 60. Elder Care’s mission is to help mature adults live happy, healthy, independent lives. Elder Care is a United Way Agency. For more information, visit www.abouteldercare.org or call 918-336-8500.