Jim and Sharon Chastain will celebrate their 60th anniversary May 15.

They were married in Tahlequah in 1959 and moved to Bartlesville in 1965. They have four children, Lori, Jim, Cindy, and Karyn. Lori is married to Terry Bigby of Tahlequah, and Cindy is married to Jason Lang of Moore.

Jim Chastain II, and Karyn Carder Chastain are both deceased and reside in heaven. Jim and Sharon have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jim worked for Phillips Petroleum for 27 years and retired in 1992 as a senior systems analyst. Sharon has been a Luzier Cosmetics consultant since 1966.

They have traveled extensively since Jim’s retirement and are active members of Highland Park Baptist Church of Bartlesville.