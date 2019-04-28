Elder Care’s Golden Opportunities is now enrolling participants for an exciting lunch outing to the Mercantile on May 20. Join GO on this trip to Pawhuska where participants will have time to explore the Mercantile’s bi-level space filled with housewares, apparel and more all selected and for sale by the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond.

This GO trip will include “The Lunch Experience” at the Event Center a few doors down from the Mercantile. This Pioneer Woman space will be the setting for a set family style meal including a salad, soups, sandwiches and dessert. Following lunch head over the “The Lodge” for a tour. This space is where Ree Drummond films her Food Network show.

Registration for this trip is open and costs $68 per person for GO members or $75 per person for non-members. The deadline to sign up for this trip is May 10. Transportation will be provided by motor coach to Pawhuska and anyone 60 or older can sign up for this trip.

Golden Opportunities is an innovative program at Elder Care developed to enhance the overall quality of life for active seniors in the area. Enrollment is open to those aged 60 and older; you do not have to be a GO member to sign up for any event. Optional yearly GO membership is $70 for an individual or $120 for a married couple for 2019. Benefits include 20 percent off classes, 10 percent off travel and quarterly members’ only events. All events and classes are sponsored by Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community.

To sign up for this day trip or to learn more about Golden Opportunities, please call 918-336-8500.

About Elder Care

Elder Care is the region’s leading non-profit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. Services include care management, in-home care, adult day health programs, fitness, caregiver support, a specialized health clinic, physical therapy and social networking events for adults over 60. Elder Care is a United Way Agency. For more information about Elder Care visit www.abouteldercare.org.