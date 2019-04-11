Francine Perry, leader of the “Come Grow With Me” Bible study group that meets on Wednesdays at Bartlesville First Baptist Church downtown, will be the featured speaker for the Third Monday Event on Monday. Perry’s Bible studies are designed to help women grow in knowledge and spirituality so that they may be able to stand strong.

She started the group in 2013 with a handful of women who agreed with her belief that “real growth comes out of adversity, and that without tests in our lives there would never be testimony.”

In the beginning the group met weekly in her home — and has now grown to become an assembly of nearly 100 women of all denominations from throughout the community who gather at 9 a.m. each Wednesday in the church sanctuary to listen and learn.

At the Third Monday program she will explain why the group was started and the trials she went through that brought her to a place of peace and joy which she eagerly shares.

The Third Monday event convenes with a meet-and-greet at 11:45 a.m. in the downstairs Fellowship Hall, followed by a $5 luncheon that includes salad, a meatloaf entrée, plus dessert and choice of beverage. The program will follow.

The 2019 Third Monday agenda is a diverse one, ranging from a wide variety of musical groups to well-known local personalities, including the Neighbors Family Singers from Skiatook in May and speaker Mike Bailey, Bartlesville City Manager in June. According to Wade Daniel, Bartlesville First Baptist Minister of Music and organizer of the Third Monday programs, they are social events are geared to adults throughout the community — and open to everyone.

A complete listing of the 2019 agenda is provided on the church website at www.mybfbc.org. Since lunch is served, reservations are needed. Call 918-336-6172, then pay at the door day of the event. Parking is available on all sides of the church located on Osage Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets.

Daniel noted that in addition to the Third Monday events there are also two special events on the docket — A 55-Plus Banquet at 6 p.m. on May 10 in the church Fellowship Hall where dinner will be chicken and all the fixings. Music will be provided by the Tulsa Praise Orchestra, a well-known group of professional musicians who profess faith in Christ Jesus, and also happen to love playing Big Band music.