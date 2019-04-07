Jack and Sally are 1-year-old siblings in need of a new forever home due to their owner’s allergies. Jack is a large male who is mostly white with gray tabby patches. Sally is a petite female gray tabby with white feet and chest. Both are very nice cats and are slightly shy until they are familiar with someone. They will be wonderful, calm companions for the lucky person who adopts them.

All Animal Rescue Foundation pets are spayed or neutered and have received all appropriate tests and vaccinations. For more information, visit www.arfok.org, the new facility at 399519 U.S. Highway 60 (one-half mile east of Bison Road) or contact them at 918-766-0991.