The Bartlesville Choral Society will present “Musical Joy in Two Worlds: Sacred and Secular” at 2 p.m. April 7, at the Bartlesville Community Center.

As part of their transition year, the final candidate for the position of conductor, Dr. Jonathan Stewart, will be conducting. Stewart has served as professor of music at Oklahoma Wesleyan University for the past 10 years, and has directed the annual OKWU Choral Festival for area high school and junior high choral students since 2013.

He is a member of the Oklahoma Music Educators Association and serves on the board of the Bartlesville Musical Research Society. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Southeast Missouri State University, a master’s degree in choral conducting from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and a doctorate in music education from Boston University. Stewart lives in Bartlesville with his wife, Ellynn, and two youngest children, Heather and Joshua.

For the first half of the program, the Sacred world, the Bartlesville Choral Society will be performing Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living. A Requiem, at its core, is a prayer for rest — traditionally for the deceased. The five movements of Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living, however, form a narrative just as much for the living, and their own struggle with pain and sorrow, as for the dead. “It’s a ‘grant us rest’, even more than a ‘grant them rest’,” explains the composer.

The second half of the program, joy in the secular world, the choral society will be singing medleys from hit musicals such as “West Side Story,” “Big River” and “Cats.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the Bartlesville Community Center. The Bartlesville Choral Society is a 501(c)3 organization and contributions over and above the price of tickets are tax deductible. Support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Oklahoma Arts Council, ConocoPhillips and other companies, organizations and individuals. This concert is generously sponsored by Siemens.