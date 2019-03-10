The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program has appointed Michael Secora to the position of executive director.

There will be an open invitation meet and greet held Tuesday on the 8th floor of the RSU building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be snacks and refreshments.

Secora has been a Bartlesville resident for many years including graduating from Bartlesville High School in 2004. He graduated from University of Oklahoma with a BSc in Health and Exercise Science and received a Masters in Kinesiology from the University of Saskatchewan.

Secora has coached soccer at Bartlesville High School for six years as the girls junior varsity coach. He has also worked as a personal trainer for four years. He is excited to work at the LFYS to help students successfully complete their college degree.

“There are many avenues for success and I am happy to serve the Bartlesville community in a manner that helps not only open up more avenues for students academically but also I am excited to work alongside other programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters to help ensure Bartlesville students are successful,” said Secora.

Barry and Karen Lowe started the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program in 2006 to honor Barry’s parents, the late Wilbur D. and Grace Laverne Snyder Lowe, who encouraged Barry to better his life through education.

The program matches academically promising, but economically disadvantaged students with mentors and requires students to maintain academic excellence and participate in volunteer events and skills-building classes. Students who complete the program, and successfully apply to Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, or Rogers State University, can receive a scholarship worth as much as $4,000 a year (for up to four years).

Bartlesville students in grades 6 through 10 are eligible to apply to the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program. Applications are available online at www.loweyoungscholar.org.

The Lowe Family Young Scholars Program is currently seeking adult mentors (college experience preferred). Please send an email to loweyoungscholar@aol.com if interested in learning more about becoming a mentor. The one-to-one mentoring component of the LFYS Program is facilitated through a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.