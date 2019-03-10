As National Nutrition Month approaches, the Bartlesville Public Library will continue its culinary education programming with “Healthy Salads,” by local chef Sandy McLelland.

The event will begin at noon on March 14 in the library’s upstairs meeting room A. The library is located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.

McLelland, who lives in Bartlesville, is an advanced culinary techniques instructor with a culinary degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

“March is National Nutrition Month so it’s a great time to learn some new ways to stay healthy,” said BPL’s Literary Services Community Outreach AmeriCorps Associate Joanie Elmore. “This interesting, fun and delicious demonstration is sure to be a hit and delight our taste buds as we improve our skills in health literacy.”

The library’s health and wellness classes are made possible with grant funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. To learn more about these and other upcoming free health programs at the library, contact Kerr-McGraw at literacy@bartlesville.lib.ok.us or 918-338-4179.