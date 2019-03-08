Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue addressed hot topics at the 2019 Commodity Classic last week in Orlando. He touched on trade with China, the agreement with Mexico and Canada and the 232 tariffs that remain on those countries, and the year-round E15.

Remarking on the trade issues, Perdue said “President Trump favors tariffs. I think I have come to the conclusion that tariffs, as a leverage mechanism, are very effective. I think he’s validated that. I think once you use that leverage, I’m working to persuade him that the leverage is no longer needed unless it’s needed for enforceability going forward. I don’t believe we need that for Canada and Mexico.”

Perdue reiterated throughout his speech that President Trump has the American farmer’s back. He shared a story from when Chinese Vice Premier Liu was in the Oval Office and agreed to purchase an additional 10 million metric tons of soybeans as trade negotiations progressed. The story was greeted with loud applause from the crowd, especially the soybean producers.

As for China, Perdue noted that farmers understand the issue in the long term, noting how trade commitments by China as part of the World Trade Organization have not been enforced as in the past.

“They built their economy on unfair trade practices,” Perdue said.

U.S. farmers and industry can “out produce” anybody, with the key to “rebalance this relationship.”

Perdue believes that the country has a desire for a deal, which was demonstrated with a 5 million metric ton soybean purchase in December.