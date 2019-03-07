There are moments in life when it’s evident that we must sit up, take notice and outline a new course. Being diagnosed with a chronic health condition is one such moment. It does not have to mean a complete derailment, just an adjustment in life’s travel plans, altered aspirations if you will.

It is important if not critical to continue to set both long- and short-term goals for yourself. Educate yourself and be informed about your particular condition. This will help you to determine where you can make effective changes to your lifestyle and goals.

Being diagnosed with a chronic health condition impacts all aspects of an individual’s life, and therefore one must take special care to not only be aware of their physiological needs but also their psychological needs. Sometimes we become so focused on the physical needs of our illness, we forget to take care of our mental and emotional wellbeing. Both aspects are important, and a well thought out plan will take both into consideration.

Depression can be a symptom of an illness or it can be a result of factors such as fatigue, pain, frustration, changes in mobility and appearance. These factors can lead to a sense of isolation which often results in the onset of depression. By being aware of these factors and educating those closest to us can make all the difference.

It is vital to have a good relationship with your physician. A physician, no matter how skilled, can only help us to the extent we help ourselves. Be honest about your concerns and symptoms. Keep all lines of communication open, and let them know if you have chosen to follow or not follow a certain treatment path. Get in the habit of keeping good records. Accurate information that is organized and readily available can be critical in making good medical decisions.

Be proactive and protect your own health fiercely; be aware of your limitations and needs. Recognize signs that you need to adjust your sails. Be good to yourself; take notice of what makes you feel well. If you need to rest, rest. If you need to exercise, exercise. Remember to eat well, nourishing both your body and spirit. Engage in activities that allow you to share in the company of others. Seek support where you need it, and find ways to reach your goals.

Although this may require taking a different route than you once planned; that doesn’t mean you can’t get there. You are so much more than your illness. Sometimes the challenges we face in life have a way of bringing out the very best in us and others. Maybe we will chose to love more intensely, play longer, laugh louder and appreciate all the little things in life more.

Christina Bishop is director of operations at Elder Care.