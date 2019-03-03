The Sound of Music will be on stage at the Bartlesville Community Center for one show only at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. This family favorite has not only the outstanding songs that so many remember, but also has a hidden message about discovering your mission in life.

Maria leaves the von Trapp family after serving as their children’s nanny and returns to the Catholic Abby, seeking shelter from her problems. There the Mother Superior tells Maria not to use the Abby to hide, but to go back to the von Trapp family villa and discover the life that she was truly born to live. It is there that her courage in times of great distress comes through in guiding the von Trapp family to eventual freedom.

The music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein will delight audiences with Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winning Best Score hits including “Do-Re-Me,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” and “My Favorite Things.”

Tickets are still available and can be purchased in person or by phone at the BCC Box Office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by going on line and charging and selecting seats at your convenience at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com Tickets will be placed in Will Call to be picked up after 6:30 p.m on Tuesday.