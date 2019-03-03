The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation announces its Educator Hall of Fame 2019 inductees — Helen Raible, Earl Sears and Barbara Tunin.

The three inductees will be honored at a special Educator Hall of Fame breakfast at 7 a.m. March 28 at the Bartlesville Community Center. They will be recognized for their dedication to their professions and for their devotion to the students of Bartlesville.

The Educator Hall of Fame began in 2010 and has thus far inducted thirty educators.

“We are looking forward to the 10th anniversary of this event,” said Blair Ellis, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. “It is always inspiring to reflect on the careers of some of Bartlesville’s most dedicated former teachers.”

Tickets for the breakfast are $35 per person and may be purchased online at https://bpsfoundation.org/educator-hall-of-fame/ or by phone by calling Blair Ellis, BPSF Executive Director, 918-336-8600, ext. 3523.