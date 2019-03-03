Tri County Tech student Owen Andersen was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club's High School Student of the Month for February.

Andersen, a senior at Oklahoma Union High School, is enrolled in the construction technology program.

Construction first piqued Andersen's interest at an early age. “At first I wanted to do engineering, but after thinking it over for a long time I decided that wasn't me,” Andersen said. “I want to be in the workforce, on the job site.”

Andersen interns at Crossland Construction, applying what he learns in the construction program.

His favorite aspect of the program is the ability to work in both the classroom and the shop.

Outside of the construction program, Andersen spends his time at Crossland Construction and offers a helping hand around his grandpa's land.

“I spend Sundays on my Pop's property working and then I go to church Sunday night,” said Andersen. With his church, Andersen goes out in the community to help those in need.

After graduation, Andersen plans to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology while working his way up at Crossland Construction to eventually become a supervisor.

Andersen is well-respected among his peers, both in and out of the classroom, and is an emerging leader.

“Owen is a great student who pushes others to live up to their potential,” said Jason Murphy, construction technology instructor. “He is always ready to help no matter the situation”.