NEW HOPE INDIAN UMC

Wild Onion dinner

scheduled for March 9

Spring is right around the corner and the New Hope Indian United Methodist Church is making preparations for their annual Wild Onion Dinner.

It is just one of many churches in the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference and the eastern part of Oklahoma that will be serving up wild onions.

The dinners are annual ritual Native Americans observe when the tiny greens begin to sprout up in the early spring. They are viewed as a natural spring tonic.

New Hope’s Wild Onion dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 at the church,910 W. 9th St. in Dewey.

The menu will include — wild onions and scrambled eggs, baked ham, hominy or brown beans, cole slaw with fry bread, cobblers, grape dumplings and sassafras tea, iced tea and coffee.

The cost will be $10 for adults and $4 for children.

— New Hope Indian UMC

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

Fish Fry Fridays

slated for Lent

The Knights of Columbus will hold Fish Fry Fridays during Lent.

Each Friday enjoy a fish dinner from 5-7 p.m. at Father Lynch Hall, W. Eighth St. and Keeler Ave.

On March 8 the meal will feature fish and shrimp. On March 15 the meal will be homemade soups — crawfish corn chowder, shrimp and okra gumbo, potato and leek, poblano cheese. On March 22, 29 and April 5 there will be catfish and cod, on April 12 the meal will feature fish and shrimp. At each meal there will also be desserts, beverages. Cost $10, adults, $6 children 11 and younger.

— Knights of Columbus