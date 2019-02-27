Welcome back. Last year at this time I had the opportunity to attend the Inter-State Farm and Home Show which is held on the campus of Coffeyville Community College, and it was so much fun that I am going back this weekend. I am in the middle of some renovation projects at my own home and I know from past experience that there will be plenty of construction experts there but also much more. Many local vendors including Moxie’s on Second, Kids Korner, Linger Longer Antiques and Soda Foundation and the Dewey Hotel all plan on setting up along with businesses from all across southeast Kansas. Need camping gear for the upcoming summer? It will be there. Appliance stores, travel agencies and real estate companies will be on hand too. Lawn mowers, tractors, food and entertainment, if it’s like last year you will find it all this weekend in Coffeyville.

Coming up next for me and you readers is a trip I’ve really been looking forward to. A short six-hour drive, Amarillo, Texas is a place where I usually just stop to get gas, but this time I’m staying for several days. I’ve been invited to do a book signing there and plan to explore this remote town that seems to be stuck in the middle of nowhere. That said, here are some interesting things I’ve learned before my trip.

Founded in 1887, today Amarillo is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle with a population of almost 200,000. From the beginning, cattle played an important role in the local economy with many large ranches operating in the area. The historic JA Ranch, which was established in 1877 by Charles Goodnight and John George Adair, is still a working ranch. As a result of the cattle trade, Amarillo quickly became a railroad hub and a big stockyard and meatpacking industry grew up in the town. Oddly enough, Amarillo also has one of the country’s most productive helium fields and was once known as the helium capital of the world. There are many tourist attractions as well including the famous Big Texan Steakhouse, the Cadillac Ranch and Palo Duro Canyon, which is the largest canyon system park after the Grand Canyon. I’m sure I will run out of time before I see it all.

Before I go, this week there’s more news coming out about Elder Care’s The Good, The Bad and The Barbeque’s last ride out at the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch. Friends, if you’ve ever wanted to see the place, May 11 is your chance. Contracts for the giant tent, the food and the music have all been signed and they are saying this is going to be the last year out there so it will be special. For tickets and information call 918-336-8500 or visit www.eldercarebbq.org.

Till next time I’ll see ya down the road. …

P.S. In last week’s column I mentioned Coach Barry Switzer’s visit to Bartlesville and the new electronic score boards he’s putting in at Price Field. I’ve had many inquiries from people wanting to get involved and the best way to contact Coach Switzer is to call his assistant.