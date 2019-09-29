A special fall concert “Great Hymns of the Faith” will be presented on Sunday, at 6 p.m. Oct 6, at the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville and will feature the combined choirs of First Baptist Church, Bartlesville Southern Baptist, Highland Park Baptist and the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chorale.

This inspirational undertaking is being coordinated by FBC Minister of Music, Wade Daniel. The 100-voice choir will be accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra featuring great hymns of the faith with cinematic orchestrations by Bradley Knight (a la renowned composer John Williams) that will provide a unique underscore to each hymn. Among the hymns are such traditional favorites as “How Great Thou Art,” “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” “It is Well with My Soul,” “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “Amazing Grace.”

“Aware that this community has a large component of those who appreciate time-honored hymns, we instinctively knew this program would appeal not just to them, but to all generations, particularly since it is arranged in cinematic orchestrations,” Daniel said. “People find comfort in hearing this music — it resonates with everyone of faith.”

Daniel noted, “the theological fortitude that characterizes these hymns, as well as the circumstances surrounding the writing of them, account for their continued use and relevance today. As far as the concert itself goes, the idea is that combining choirs with orchestra will enable us to better realize the musical potential of these great arrangements.”

Dr. Jonathan Stewart is preparing the Oklahoma Wesleyan Chorale, Dan Calkins is working with Highland Park, Travis Dunlap with Bartlesville Southern and Wade Daniel with FBC Bartlesville and the combined choirs.

Several musicians from the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will be on board to accompany this endeavor.

Without a doubt, this concert is an event that promises to be a memorable one. The dramatic presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be presented at First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, located at 405 S. Cherokee in downtown Bartlesville. Ample parking is available on all sides of the church.