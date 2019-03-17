“Pianistic Passion” comes to Bartlesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as the Bartlesville Symphony presents the fourth concert of its 2018-2019 season. Acclaimed pianist Daniel Epstein headlines the evening, performing Rachmaninoff’s rapturous Piano Concerto No. 2.

Also featured at the concert will be the winners of this year’s Young Artist Competition, flautist Brooke Oliver and vocalist Stone Yang.

Hailing from New York, pianist Daniel Epstein is recognized as one of the most vital and versatile solo and chamber pianists of his generation. He has appeared as guest soloist with such eminent American orchestras as Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Detroit and Rochester.

Epstein is a faculty member of both the Manhattan School of Music and the Mason Gross School of Music at Rutgers University.

“We are so fortunate to have an artist of Mr. Epstein’s caliber perform with the symphony,” BSO conductor Lauren Green said. “This will be a night to remember.”

In addition to his Saturday appearance, Epstein will perform a free concert for students at Jane Phillips Elementary School on March 25.

Competition winners Brooke Oliver and Stone Yang will be heard performing the music of Mozart and Rossini, respectively. Oliver, a senior at Collinsville High School, will perform Mozart’s Flute Concerto in D, and Yang, a junior at Bartlesville High School, will perform the famous and funny aria “Largo al Factotum” from “The Barber of Seville.”

In addition to the opportunity to perform with the orchestra, each winner also will be awarded a cash prize. The Myrna Hershberger Young Artists Competition has been an important educational outreach of the Bartlesville Symphony for over 40 years.

Rounding out the concert will be Rossini’s charming Overture to “Il Signor Bruschino” and Howard Hanson’s melodic and exciting Symphony No. 2 “The Romantic,” one of the most beloved of American symphonic works.

Additionally, the symphony has partnered with Price Tower to provide a custom date night package for the Saturday concert. The package for two people includes entry into the Price Tower Art Center Gallery, a meal at the Copper Bar and Restaurant including salad, entrée, shareable dessert, plus two symphony tickets in section B, all for $139. Call the BSO Office at 918-336-7717 by Monday to take advantage of this date night package.

Season sponsors include Silas Foundation, Oklahoma Arts Council, Truity Credit Union, Jim Moore State Farm Insurance, Danielle Weaver State Farm Insurance, Ernst & Young, Bartlesville Rotary Club #2476, KKI, Phillips 66, and Conoco Phillips.

Tickets are on sale at the BCC box office by visiting: https://www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com/ or by calling 918-336-2787.