The king of the minutiae of everyday life has returned to the stand-up stage with his first original special in 22 years. Sitcom superstar Jerry Seinfeld is back with “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” which is streaming now on Netflix. And while Seinfeld is the latest comedian to release a special, streaming services are full of excellent stand-up specials to tickle your funny bone or just give you a needed distraction. Here are a few comedy special streams to check out.



“John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons”

The actor and comedian recounts Latin history, framed as a lesson for his bullied son.

(Netflix 2018)



“Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial”

The former “Last Comic Standing” winner breaks down the dating scene from her “elder millennial” perspective.

(Netflix 2018)



“Dan Soder: Son of a Gary”

From the Showtime original series “Billions,” Soder somehow finds the humor in his father’s early death and how he doesn’t hate crying babies on an airplane.

(HBO 2019)



“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty”

Fortune Feimster of “The Mindy Project” gives fans a look into her youth as a Girl Scout, a swim meet champion and her Southern roots.

(Netflix 2020)



“Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning”

The “Broad City” actress makes her stand-up special debut diving into Nazis and Diva Cups, and looks to topple the patriarchy.

(Amazon Prime Video 2020)