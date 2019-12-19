LOS ANGELES - A hunched-over, worn-down Ghost of Christmas Past grabs a Christmas tree by the trunk and chunks it over a burning pyre before coughing up a slogan Hallmark isn’t likely to put on a holiday card - “This is where Christmas comes to die.”



Pretty early on, it’s clear FX and writer/director Steven Knight are uninterested in retelling your grandfather’s version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol.”



With their interminably dark, three-hour adaptation, which premieres 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 (and encores through Christmas), they’ve served up a more adult take on the story that has, for the last 150 years, helped inspire the redemptive and forgiving nature of Christmas.



In it, Guy Pearce plays Ebenezer Scrooge, the eternally spiteful and selfish grouch whose misdeeds against his workers and even their families are no longer inferred. In Knight’s script, Scrooge is laid bare for all his cruelty and faults, and viewers will face what truly gave him the “Bah humbug!” reputation.



But Pearce said that is why he signed onto the role, which has already played countless times before him.



“The script was just so beautifully written,” he said, while promoting the movie in August at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour. “It was powerful and painful, and felt like it dug into the story in ways that haven’t been done before. It is no-holds-barred when it comes to tearing (Scrooge’s) heart and soul out.”



Such an deconstruction of Scrooge’s spirit requires a more brutal approach from the Ghost of Christmas Past, the first of the night’s tour of ghosts, played by “Lord of the Rings’” Andy Serkis.



Underneath a ragged wintry woodsman outfit, Serkis’ Ghost of Christmas Past is an even further departure from the character’s past screen representations.



“It is not the expected vision that you might have of the Ghost of Christmas Past as this jolly, affable, Santa Claus-type character that takes him to this happier part of the past,” he said. “This character is confrontational and really almost enjoys putting a red-hot poker into Scrooge. He’s a wandering soul stuck in limbo who has dealt with thousands of souls and collects pieces of their Christmases like scalps.”



With coarse language and graphic visuals to accompany Scrooge’s Christmas Eve trip through time, space and his own mistakes, Pearce said he thinks Knight’s commitment to shaking off the cheer of the season underscores Dickens’ story with a humanity like never before.

“There is much more gravity to the details of this telling,” he said. “It breathes when it is not couched in the sweetness and coziness of Christmas.”



One hallmark of Dickens’ story that might be missing - or at least not wrapped up with a bow by the end - will be Scrooge’s merry redemption.



“We know where the aim is, but we don’t necessarily end up in that lovely, safe Christmas dinner environment,” Pearce said. “But the aim is to actually have this man take the blinders off and be honorable and honest about himself and what he’s done. There’s great dialogue about forgiveness and almost not wanting it.”



Ultimately, Serkis was thrilled to dive into such a beloved property because he trusted Knight’s vision and bravery to toss out expectations like last year’s Christmas tree.



“To take something that is perennial and something that is shown every Christmas in some version, and then chuck this joker, this wild card, into that equation is wonderful,” he said. “You aren’t gonna be ready for this.”

