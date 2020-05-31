Greetings once again from Price Tower.

As everyone knows, these past few months have been unlike any other time in our memory. At Price Tower we have had to pivot and work with opportunities as they were presented to us. During this time, we have been busy implementing several enhancements to both the Inn at Price Tower, as well as Copper Restaurant + Bar. As you return to visit us this summer, you will see how we are shifting our times and offerings, but continuing to stay true to our mission to preserve Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and celebrate art, architecture and design.

First of all, Price Tower continues to be just as intriguing and captivating as ever. With this recent calming period, we have taken the time to evaluate and enhance many areas of our operations, and we think everyone will be excited about these changes.

Price Tower will be open for business again on June 5! What that means is that our amazing building will once again come to life, with the sounds of visitors enjoying the many dynamic aspects we offer. Let me give you a quick rundown:

• Copper Restaurant + Bar: Our new Wright Chef, Jordan Keen, is ready to welcome everyone up to the 15th floor to experience the new, creative menu items he has crafted. Take a look at the new menu at pricetower.org/dine.

• The Inn at Price Tower: Our hotel rooms have been completely professionally cleaned, sanitized and upgraded. We’ve refreshed each room with all new bedding and towels, and the Inn is even more stunning then before — the views will take your breath away.

• Price Tower Arts Center: We are thrilled to welcome our newest exhibition; “John Hammer’s Peculiar Portrayals and Tattered Aesthetics”. This will be a unique opportunity for visitors to watch Hammer in action as he paints one of his abstract works as a mural on the wall of our gallery. The exhibit runs from June 12 to Aug. 19, so make plans to attend this free exhibit from a true Oklahoma artist.

• Historical tours: We are once again providing our historic tours and will be limiting the number of guests and times of tours for optimum safety. Please check online at pricetower.org to reserve your tour experience.

• Price Tower Plaza: That’s right! We are proud to introduce our new outdoor fast-casual dining experience! This covered and uncovered space is located on the south side of Price Tower adjacent to the newly completed … and almost opened Tower Center at Unity Square. What a festive opportunity to come outside, enjoy music, great food, and ice cold drinks with friends. Check out our new “Plaza Menu” online as well.

As you can see, Price Tower is ready to welcome you and your family back in! We are committed to providing an excellent experience in a clean and safe environment for everyone. Our team of employees are working hard to make your time within historic Price Tower as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. We all look forward to seeing you all very soon!