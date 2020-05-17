FCC

U.S. Cellular supporting Keep Americans Connected Pledge

U.S. Cellular has extended its support of the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge through June 30.

With the pledge, the company is waiving late fees that any residential or small-business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic. It also will not terminate service to any residential or small-business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“We are committed to supporting our customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are proud to have signed the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” Jay Ellison, U.S. Cellular executive vice president and chief operating officer, stated in a release.

Customers currently covered by the pledge who seek the extension through June 30 and others who are unable to pay their bill because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic can contact U.S. Cellular at 1-888-939-3900 to discuss their options.

For more on U.S. Cellular support during the pandemic, including eliminating overage charges and adding hotspot data, visit its COVID-19 website at uscellular.com/covid-19.

Literacy Foundation

Dollar General foundation awards $8,000 to Bartlesville agency

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded approximately $155,000 in grants to Oklahoma nonprofit organizations, including $8,000 to the Bartlesville Adult Learning Center.

The grants were part of the foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement, which will support summer, family and adult literacy programs. In total, the foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 individuals.

“We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO and foundation board member.

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English. The grants awarded to Oklahoma organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 10,500 residents.