OKLAHOMA CITY — Yet another record number of people filed initial claims for unemployment insurance compensation last week, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported.

For the week ending May 2, officials said 68,237 claims were filed, an increase of 15,737 from an adjusted number of 52,500 claims filed the week before.

As of the week ending on April 25, the OESC was making weekly compensation payments to 154,338 people, U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday showed.

Nationally, the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for that week was 15.5%, up 3.1% from the previous week’s total.

A statewide unemployment rate calculated using the week of April that includes the 12th day of the month will be published May 22, while county-by-county and metropolitan area unemployment rates for that same weekly period will be published June 3.

“The jump in initial unemployment claims show the impact the energy crisis and coronavirus are having on our state’s economy and the need for Oklahomans to safely return to their livelihoods,” David Ostrowe, Oklahoma’s digital transformation secretary, said on Thursday. “The record claims numbers include individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits, but don’t completely account for the spike that occurred last week.”

Ostrowe said Thursday afternoon that the OESC has frozen about 86,000 recent and past claims made on its system that share common elements indicative they were fraudulently made.

Another 6,000, he said, have been positively verified as being fraudulent.

About 65,000 other claims, meanwhile, remain flagged within the agency’s system because of initial or continuing claims application inaccuracies that must be corrected before they can be paid.

While thousands of claims are cleared from that list daily, the turnover is high, as Oklahomans who file subsequent problem claims fall into that cue.

Ostrowe stressed OESC staff members are working as quickly as they can to reach claimants either by phone or email to get questions on flagged claims answered.

Additionally, he noted the system’s software was recently upgraded to enable it to generate automated emails to claimants that specifically tells each what the problem is with his or her application and how to correct the issue.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began in mid-March, Ostrowe and other state officials said more than 361,000 weekly unemployment relief claims had been paid through the end of last week.

Almost $432 million in total benefits including about $258 million in federal pandemic assistance have been paid out, so far.

On Thursday, officials said the OESC began processing applications specifically seeking aid provided through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program this week.