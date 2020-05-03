Local financial advisor named to Forbes list

Susan Dick, Investment Executive of Susan Dick Financial Services, LLC, 330 S. Johnstone Ave., was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Advisors.

The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online on April 21.

The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of’ experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of approximately 32,000 nominations, more than 1,000 advisors received the award.

The ranking is not indicative of advisors’ future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its financial advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Dick, who joined Raymond James in 2007, has more than 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. She provides individuals and families a comprehensive approach to wealth management, risk management, tax planning, and estate planning.

To reach Dick or the advisors at Susan Dick Financial Services, more information can be found at SusanDickFinancial.com or by calling 918-336-5400.

Truity Credit Union holds 81th annual meeting

Truity Credit Union’s 81st annual meeting was held Thursday, April 23. Because of the pandemic, the meeting was held in a virtual online format.

Chairman of the Board Chuck Rohrs and President and CEO Dennis Halpin presented their reports for 2019, with Rohrs noting “2019 was one of your credit union’s best years ever.”

About the coronavirus crisis, Halpin said, “We plan for disasters and disruptions in business, but the current pandemic calls for creativity and flexibility, and I commend our staff for stepping up to the challenge, Some of our employees are serving you in our drive-thrus and Call Center; most are able to do their job from home. Our mortgage and loan departments are fully functional.

“If your finances have been impacted by COVID-19, call us,” he added.

Truity’s lobbies are closed at this time, but its drive-thrus and Call Center are open for extended hours.

Also during the meeting, members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee were noted, and board members Beverly Dollar, Daylon Eads, Lee Kidd and Andrew Thompson were installed for three-year terms.

The 2019 annual report is available at Truity’s website, TruityCU.org.

Arvest announces $1.05 billion in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans

Arvest Bank announced it gained approval for 9,705 small business loans totaling more than $1.05 billion through the first round of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program.

A second round of funding opened on Monday.

Arvest teams from across the company worked with small-business owners around the clock to process applications during. The bank’s current focus is on preparing and submitting all applications it was not able to finalize before funds were exhausted during the first round of funding.

Businesses of all sizes were included in the Arvest loan process, the vast majority of them being smaller businesses. Of the loans that were processed and approved, 46 percent were for $25,000 or less, and 66 percent were for $50,000 or less. The average approved loan amount was $109,000.

Arvest’s totals include 399 loans worth a combined $57.3 million to businesses in the Bartlesville region.

“We are especially proud of the work we have done right here in our backyard and to have helped so many small businesses,” said Kim Adams, president for Arvest in Bartlesville. “We really believe that serving these small businesses reflects who we are as a bank and the role we try to play in our community.”

Arvest is not accepting new applications to its queue until current applicants have been taken care of. Arvest will make an announcement if it begins taking new applications.