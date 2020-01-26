Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it has hired Chris Batchelder as a community and business relations advisor in Bartlesville.

Batchelder has eight years of industry experience, including time he spent serving as a commercial lender at Arvest. In his new role, Batchelder is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with community members and business account holders, among other responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to Bartlesville and Arvest,” Arvest Bartlesville president Kyle Hubbard said. “He brings a high-energy approach to everything he does and is a superb relationship-builder. Additionally, he knows our market, our customers and our community well, and will be a huge asset not just to the bank, but to the community in general.”

Batchelder earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University. He has been involved with both the Bartlesville and Stillwater public school foundations, Leadership Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Sports Commission, among numerous other civic endeavors.

Batchelder and his wife, Angie, have three children.

“Having grown up in Bartlesville, this is a homecoming of sorts for me, and I couldn’t be happier to be back,” Batchelder said. “I look forward to reconnecting with a lot of friends and connections, and to making new ones as well.”