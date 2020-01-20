Those looking for the perfect outfit for their next black tie event need look no further than Uptown Formal Wear. Located in the newly renovated Thompson Square, the family-run business offers a wide range of gowns for brides, bridesmaids and prom as well as offering tuxedo and suit rentals.

Uptown Formal Wear opened its doors on January 1 and is owned by mother/son duo Lori and Joseph Clinton. Hailing from Davis, their family has been in the Southern Oklahoma retail business for over 20 years, and they decided to open a formal wear store because they felt this market segment was not currently being met in the area.

“Right now we’re concentrating primarily on prom,” Lori Clinton said. “But right after prom, we’ll have a large selection of wedding gowns. There’s nobody who sells wedding dresses anywhere between Norman and Denton so we really feel that there is a major need for that.”

Clinton said they spent the six months prior to opening researching the latest trends and attending markets all over the country. The store will carry creations from approximately six different designers, but she pointed out they will also be able to make special orders. The selection includes a wide range of price points, so customers will be able to find something that matches their budget.

In addition to selling formal wear, they will also be offering alterations. This is not limited to items bought in the store, people are welcome to bring in any item of clothing they need altered.

“Joseph does all our in-house alterations,” Clinton said. “He does drop in alterations as well so if anyone needs anything altered, he’s your guy. He’s really good.”

Clinton said they are very excited to be in Ardmore, and will be hosting a grand opening celebration on at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. In addition to drinks and hors d’oeuvres, the event will also feature a fashion show.

“We’re going to have a huge runway show, and we’ve got about 15 models lined up to participate,” Clinton said. “The show will be featuring some of our top dresses.”