Tulsa-based Regent Bank is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Bartlesville, Oklahoma in early spring 2020.

Regent received FDIC approval to open the new branch at 422 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003.

Trevor Dorsey will serve as Bartlesville Market President and has a long history of engagement in the community. His involvement includes the Bartlesville City Council, Chamber of Commerce, and numerous non-profit organizations.

Hank Hamilton, former President of Central National Bank in Bartlesville, is also joining Regent Bank and will focus on mortgage and business lending.

“We are so excited to open this new location to allow him to serve his clients and friends more conveniently,” said Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman and CEO. “Regent Bank started 15 minutes away in Nowata, and we have always wanted to expand to Bartlesville.”

Regent customers in Bartlesville will know their banker by name. The bank combines state-of-the-art, online mobile banking tools with award-winning customer service. As one of the region’s premiere business banks, the new branch represents an important addition for Regent and the Bartlesville community.

Not only will Regent add jobs to the community, it will bring some unique and specialty banking products to town. Regent specializes in non-profit business banking and offers excellent rates and no fees to these important organizations. Regent also offers a healthcare banking division to serve medical professionals including dentists, optometrists, veterinarians and doctors. Regent Bank is also a preferred SBA lender and can offer fast, in-house approvals.

“We believe Bartlesville will find Regent Bank’s brand of banking to be very personalized and unique,” said Dorsey, who will continue to oversee the Nowata market as well as Bartlesville. “We try to be very

innovative with our approach to banking. We also focus heavily on adding value to our clients through programs such as our Executive Luncheon Series, Regent Elite networking events and our Faith in Business breakfasts.”

Regent was founded in 1898 in Nowata, OK, and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation 11 years ago. The bank has four other locations in Oklahoma and Missouri including Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Nowata, and Springfield, MO.

Regent has won many awards including the ABA’s Central United States Community Bank of the Year, the AIB’s Extraordinary Banking Award, Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work in 2018 and 2019, and it was honored by Oklahoma Magazine and Tulsa World as one of the Best of the Best Banks in Oklahoma.

Regent Bank is a Member FDIC & Equal Housing Lender.