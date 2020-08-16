Betty Dunn

Graveside service for Betty Dunn will be held 10:00a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma with Pastor Ben Killion officiating. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service of Nowata. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com or see our Facebook page. Memorial can be made to Freedom Hospice, 9001 Airport Fwy. Suite 570, North Richland Hills, TX, 76180

Betty Mexalee Dunn was born to Leonard and Effie Jordan Bowman on February 2, 1928 in Alluwe, OK She attended Alluwe and Chelsea Schools. On August 2, 1941, she was baptized at White Church by Tom Shaw, an evangelist from Tulsa. She married Billy Jack Dunn on May 21, 1945 in California. They made their home in Brownfield, TX and then in Kermit, TX. At retirement they settled in Nowata, OK. She worked at the Bucaneer Stamps Redemption Center and later at Collector’s Weekly Magazine. She most enjoyed being at home where she liked to cook and decorate. She passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother; Pal Mary Bowman, sister; Louise Stierwalt, brothers; Eugene Bowman, Lyle Bowman, and Ronny Bowman.

Survivors include her husband Billy Jack Dunn, daughters, Beverly Rhodes and husband Dusty of Georgetown, TX, Valinda Elrod and husband Willard of Richland Hills, TX.

Grandchildren are Delinda Dzeda and husband Mark of Cypress, TX, Kim Stilwell and husband Kelly of Round Rock, TX, Rachel Opdycke and husband Quincy of Ft. Worth, TX, Justin Elrod and wife Tabitha of Granbury, TX.

Great-Grandchildren are Tony Viduad of Cypress, TX, Taylor Stilwell and wife Nicole Stiles of Austin, TX, Sydnet Stilwell of Pfugerville, TX, Nicole and Alex Opdycke of Ft. Worth and Andrew Elrod of Granbury, TX.