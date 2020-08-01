Saturday

Aug 1, 2020 at 12:01 AM Aug 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM


Bradee Rigdon


School: Bartlesville High


Class: Junior


Sport: Baseball


Spotlight: During shortened baseball season recorded 1-1 pitching record with 11 K’s in 8.2 innings and a 4.85 ERA.


College committed to for athletics: Unknown/uncommitted