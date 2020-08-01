Gabby Higbee
School: Dewey High
Class: Sophomore
Sport: Fastpitch softball, track
Spotlight: Batted leadoff on the Lady Dogger softball team that qualified for the 2019 state tourney.
College committed to for athletics: Unknown/uncommitted
