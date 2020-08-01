School: Bartlesville High School

Activities: Oklahoma State Superintendent’s Student Council, BHS Symphonic Orchestra, National Honor Society; Rotary Interact Club; BHS Leadership Board Ohana

Leadership: Student body president; first-chair cellist in symphony orchestra; Oklahoma American Legion Boys State, Mayor; Oklahoma State Superintendent’s Council, president of district six; Rotary Interact Club, president; Oklahoma State House of Representatives page.

Yang also developed an app designed to help people experiencing mental health issues calm themselves with music or videos.