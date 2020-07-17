Hundreds of citizens and out-of town guest came to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Tower Center at Unity Square on July 10. Before the ribbon cutting, the “DOWN” band and their lovely vocalist entertained us. They were great!

Vice Mayor Allen Gentges cut the big red ribbon with huge scissors. Alan Gentges and and many dignitaries were on hand. The Community Green Space is up and running. The flowers, trees, rocks and paths are beautiful. So bring you lunch, read a book, or just relax. Your troubles and worries will soon dissapear!

Val Callahan

Bartlesville