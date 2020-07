Installation of officers was held June 23, 2020 at the home of Debbie Mueggenborg. Debbie Eastman performed the ceremony and Pat Hurd will be the 2020-2021 President of the Club. Green Country Pilot Club is an organization of professionals whose mission is to provide support to persons with brain disorders and their caregivers. The club meets twice a month at noon and participates in fund raisers and community events. Courtesy