The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

May 20

• Lane Douglas Kitchel, 20, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Shawnna Jolene Owens, 24, on charges of burglary — forced entry residence

• Stephen Duane Thomasson, 45, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

May 20

• Ryan Ray Moles, 31, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances

• Kevin Anthony Richards, 44, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Ramona Police Department

May 20

• Kyle Rae Pechanec, 41, on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute