The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Feb. 17

• Lacey Shardaa Weber, 27, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification, defective equipment on vehicle, child passenger restraint system required and possession of marijuana.

• Derrick Maurice Kellum Jr., 25, on charges of aggravated assault and battery, domestic abuse.

• Tyler Leigh Adams, 29, on charges of domestic abuse.

• Charles Dean Dipman, 48, on charges of defective equipment on vehicle and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Joe Dejon Durden, 27, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession and defective equipment on vehicle.

• Brianna Jo Eaton-Williams, 18, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, current tag required and proof of security verification.

• Joshua Adam Griggs, 35, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Feb. 17

• Brandie Louise Inman, 33, on charges of DUI-alcohol and general speeding-basic rule.