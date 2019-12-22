Mark Anthony Murguia

Mark Anthony Murguia, 64, of Bartlesville, OK, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, having just enjoyed a Cowboys win, and surrounded by the love and strength of his wife, Donna, and his sister, Patty. Mark, Dewey High class of ‘73, had returned to the area with his wife to retire, after 29 years of working and raising a family in Mesquite, TX. In retirement, he spent his time volunteering for the local Habitat for Humanity, and Concern, and was also an active member of Dewey First Church of God.

Mark had a gentle spirit, and a live-and-let-live attitude that belied a dry, sarcastic wit, and a withering eye roll. A lifelong introvert, he chose the timing of his words carefully, but when he opened up, you knew that something good was coming. A quietly generous man, he put the needs of others before his own, and was happier in the background, often picking the hard jobs without desire for recognition. He had a deep, abiding faith, and an unending loyalty to his friends and family.

Mark loved to spend time with his family and his dogs, watch Andy Griffith reruns, listen to good music, solve issues with the Sooners’ football program with his brother Tim, and perfect his salsa recipe. He will be deeply missed by his many friends, his extended family, and his children, Paul and Jessica.

A remembrance and celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Monday, December 23rd at The Dewey First Church of God, 222 S Osage Ave. Dewey, OK 74029 between 2 and 4p.m.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to either Bartlesville Habitat for Humanity, or The Dewey First Church of God.

