Friday

Aug 23, 2019 at 12:01 AM Aug 23, 2019 at 8:19 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:


Bartlesville Police Department


Aug. 21


• Carl Dean Burns, 49, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol


• Angela Dawn Moore, 47, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to appear


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


Aug. 21


• Nathan Daniel Catlett, 28, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, possession of amphetamines, current vehicle tag required and all other larceny


• Teresa Marie Dickson, 32, on charges of criminal arrest warrant


• Christian Allen Johnston, 47, on charges of failure to appear


Oklahoma Highway Patrol


Aug. 21


• Cody Wayne Gibson, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant