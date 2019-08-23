The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Aug. 21

• Carl Dean Burns, 49, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol

• Angela Dawn Moore, 47, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle, paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to appear

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 21

• Nathan Daniel Catlett, 28, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, possession of amphetamines, current vehicle tag required and all other larceny

• Teresa Marie Dickson, 32, on charges of criminal arrest warrant

• Christian Allen Johnston, 47, on charges of failure to appear

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Aug. 21

• Cody Wayne Gibson, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant