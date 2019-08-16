Wesleyan Christian School

Number of students

260

Number of administrators

3

Number of staff

37

School lunch prices

$4.10

Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches

0

Number of bus routes

0

Superintendent

Rocky Clark

High school principal: Rocky Clark

Junior High/Middle school principal: Curt Cloud

Elementary school principal: Rocky Clark

Dates to Know

First day of school: August 15

Labor Day holiday: September 2

Fall break: October 17-18

Classes resume: October 21

Thanksgiving break: November 25-29

Classes resume: December 2

Winter break: Half day on December 18, December 19-January 3, 2020

Classes resume: January 6, 2020

Spring break: March 16-20, 2020

Classes resume: March 23

End of school: May 15

School commencement: May 8

How to get involved

Anyone interested in a tax credit can check out the Opportunity Scholarship Fund, www.osfkids.org. In this way, they can help fund tuition for students to attend Wesleyan Christian School and get a tax credit as well.

The school has launched a capital campaign to build a new middle school and high school and would love to visit with anyone who is interested in helping WCS leave a legacy for the school and community. Go to www.wcslegacy.com for more information.