Aug 16, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Barnsdall Public Schools


Number of students


423


Number of administrators


3


Number of staff


43


School meals


Breakfast is served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.


Lunch schedule


Pre-K — 10:50 a.m.; Kindergarten — 10:55 a.m.; first grade — 11:05 a.m.; second grade — 11:10 a.m.; third grade — 11:25 a.m.; fourth grade — 11:30 a.m.; fifth grade — 11:55 a.m.; sixth grade — 12 p.m.


Junior High and High School lunch — 12 p.m. -12:35 p.m.


Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches


61%


Bus routes


Contact the school at 918-847-2271


Superintendent


Jeff Lay


Junior High/High school principal: Sayra Bryant


Elementary school principal: Leasa Marshall


Dates to Know


* There are no classes held on Fridays


First day of school: August 12


Labor Day holiday: September 2


Fall break: October 17


Classes resume: October 21


Thanksgiving break: November 25-28


Classes resume: December 2


Winter break: December 23 - January 3, 2020


Classes resume: January 6, 2020


Spring break: March 16-20, 2020


Classes resume: March 23, 2020


End of school: May 14, 2020