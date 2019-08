Pawhuska Public Schools

Number of students

687

Number of teachers

50

School lunches

Breakfast and lunch menus are available online at pawhuskadistrict.nutrislice.com

Number of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches

66.8%

Bus routes:

5

Superintendent

David Cash

Junior High/High school principal: Lauri Lee

Elementary school principal: Byron Cowan

Indian Camp Elementary principal: Amy Sanders

Dates to Know

First day of school: August 22

Labor Day holiday: September 2

Fall break: October 17-19

Classes resume: October 21

Thanksgiving break: November 25-29

Classes resume: December 2

Winter break: December 23 - January 3, 2020

Classes resume: January 6, 2020

Spring break: March 16-20, 2020

Classes resume: March 23, 2020

End of school: May 14, 2020

School commencement: May 15, 2020