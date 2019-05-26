CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Helena Bonham Carter, 53; Lenny Kravitz, 55; Pam Grier, 70; Stevie Nicks, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose your words wisely. Not everyone will feel the same way you do. You’ll avoid an argument if you stay out of conversations with people who don’t share your beliefs. Update personal, financial and medical documents to avoid being penalized. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pick up the pace and join the race. Set your sights on what you want, and don’t skip a beat. A personal change will do you good and position you for opportunities. Romance is highlighted and will enhance your day. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be wary of anyone pressuring you or using emotional tactics to get you to do something that is excessive or indulgent. Take care of your health and well-being, and focus on diet, exercise and being the best you can be. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A trip or spending time with close friends or family will do you good. Attending a reunion or sharing memories or personal wishes with people you love will bring good results and positive plans for the future. Romance is highlighted. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be true to yourself. Someone will use unexpected tactics to pressure you into something you shouldn’t do. Use your intelligence, and draw support from people you have been able to trust in the past. You’ll avoid making a mistake. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sign up for physical activities or unusual events that will encourage you to make new friends or form closer relationships with the people or person you enjoy being with most. Love and romance will improve your personal life. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn something new. Take part in conversations with people who know more than you or who can offer information about your heritage. Branching out and discovering what’s available will encourage you to make a positive lifestyle change. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An experience you have today will open your mind, heart and spirit to something new and exciting. Creativity coupled with love and romance will turn your day into a heartfelt memory. A positive change is heading your way. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation will cause havoc. Whether it’s you or someone else being unfair, consider how best to handle an unforgiving situation. Turn a negative into a positive. Be honest, and clear the air instead of letting things fester. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change at home will make a difference. Host an event or family gathering that will encourage everyone to pitch in and help you make a personal dream come true. A romantic gesture will change the way someone feels about you. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for an opportunity to improve your living space or arrangements. Don’t let your emotions stand between you and getting what you want. If you make a fuss, it won’t help you get things done. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen carefully and stay focused on what will bring the most in return. Give-and-take will be necessary if you want to make sure things get done properly. A personal physical change will do you good. Choose a healthy lifestyle. 3 stars