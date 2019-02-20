By Christy Summers

Wednesday

Feb 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM Feb 20, 2019 at 7:39 AM


Helen Shell


Helen McKinney Shell, 95, of Bartlesville, died Feb. 14th.


Family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.


Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the East Cross United Methodist Church. Private committal rites at Memorial Park Cemetery will be directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Christy Calica


Christy Ann Calica, 60, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Sharon Smallwood


Sharon Kaye Smallwood, 78, of Caney, Kan., died Saturday.


She has been transported to Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel in Coffeyville, Kan.


Local arrangements were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.


Lois King


Lois Palma McKee King, 82, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.


Family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m.


Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be on Monday in the Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, Tex.


Betty Giese


Betty Jean Giese, 73, of Coffeyville, Kan., died Tuesday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.


Johnny Johnson


Johnny Mitchell Johnson, 70, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Sandra Yearout


Sandra Yearout, 79, of Dewey, died Tuesday.


Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.