Helen Shell

Helen McKinney Shell, 95, of Bartlesville, died Feb. 14th.

Family will receive guests at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the East Cross United Methodist Church. Private committal rites at Memorial Park Cemetery will be directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Christy Calica

Christy Ann Calica, 60, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sharon Smallwood

Sharon Kaye Smallwood, 78, of Caney, Kan., died Saturday.

She has been transported to Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel in Coffeyville, Kan.

Local arrangements were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Lois King

Lois Palma McKee King, 82, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Family will receive guests for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be on Monday in the Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, Tex.

Betty Giese

Betty Jean Giese, 73, of Coffeyville, Kan., died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Johnny Johnson

Johnny Mitchell Johnson, 70, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sandra Yearout

Sandra Yearout, 79, of Dewey, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.